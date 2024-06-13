Business Standard
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu takes charge of office at secretariat

Naidu flashed the victory sign at his supporters. Some of them followed his convoy on two-wheelers

Chandrababu Naidu

As the CM entered the secretariat, accompanied by his wife N Bhuvaneswari, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other officials accorded him a rousing reception. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid Vedic chants at the secretariat here Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday assumed office in his chamber in the first block.
Naidu was sworn-in as the Chief Minister on Wednesday at Kesarapalle. Before arriving at the secretariat, the CM visited two temples, Tirupati and Vijayawada Durga. Enroute to the secretariat, Amaravati farmers showered flower petals on the CM and chanted Jai Babu' as the convoy traversed through the city.
 
Several banners and posters were erected in the capital to welcome Naidu.
Naidu flashed the victory sign at his supporters. Some of them followed his convoy on two-wheelers. As the CM entered the secretariat, accompanied by his wife N Bhuvaneswari, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other officials accorded him a rousing reception.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

