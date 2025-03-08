Home / India News / Kukis clash with security forces in Manipur over free movement directive

Kukis clash with security forces in Manipur over free movement directive

Demonstrators burnt a few private vehicles as they attempted to stop the movement of a state transport bus heading for Senapati district from Imphal

The protest was also directed against the peace march by the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a Meitei body. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 4:54 PM IST
Clashes broke out between Kuki demonstrators and security forces in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday after police fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters opposing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive allowing free movement across the state.
 
Sources said several protesters were injured in the incident.
 
The situation worsened when protesters set fire to private vehicles and attempted to stop a state transport bus traveling from Imphal to Senapati district.  ALSO READ: Security forces stop Meitei body''s peace march in Manipur's Imphal West
 
Protesters also blocked NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur highway) and burned tyres to obstruct movement of government vehicles.
 
The protest was also directed against a peace march by the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a Meitei organisation.
 
The march, involving over 10 vehicles, was halted by security forces at Sekmai before it could reach Kangpokpi district.

Police claimed they had been told to stop the march as they did not have permission.
 
"We are just following orders. We have been told to stop the march. If they want to go, they can go in the state buses arranged by the government," a policeman said.
 
However, FOCS members objected saying they were just following what Shah's instruction allowing free movement across the state from Saturday.
 
Meanwhile, a purported video released by Kuki-Zo village volunteers group from an undisclosed location said it was against the government of India's decision regarding free movement and demanded a separate administration. The authenticity of the video could not be corroborated by PTI.
 
"Any attempt to enter our areas will be met with strong resistance. No free movement before separate administration" a volunteer was heard saying in the video.
First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

