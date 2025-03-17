Uttarakhand finance minister resigns in tears amid public outrage

He later submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence, according to an official statement.

Controversy over comment

During the state’s budget session on February 21, Aggarwal responded angrily to a comment from Congress MLA Madan Bisht, stating that he had not fought for Uttarakhand’s statehood only to witness a divide between ‘pahadi’ and ‘desi’. He questioned whether Uttarakhand was created solely for hill residents.

“Is this why we sacrificed? Is Uttarakhand just for people in the hills? And, who is in the hills? Some came from Madhya Pradesh while a few others from Rajasthan. You are dividing people into Kumaon, Garhwal, pahari and desi. Will you object only because I am Aggarwal?” the finance minister had said.

Additionally, Aggarwal used an explicit language during his exchange with opposition MLAs, sparking widespread outrage, with many accusing him of undermining the state’s identity and neglecting the aspirations of those living in the hilly regions.

The minister had expressed regret over his remark. The BJP’s state leadership also summoned him, advising him to exercise restraint.

“I never intended to hurt the sentiments of the people of Uttarakhand. If my words have caused distress, I deeply regret it,” Aggarwal said during his resignation speech.

Talking to Business Standard, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) state secretary Indresh Maikhuri said, “Had the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership felt even the slightest remorse over the use of unparliamentary language by the parliamentary affairs minister inside the assembly, immediate action would have been taken against the minister. However, the unnecessary prolonging of the issue for over half a month clearly indicates that if there had been no public pressure, the BJP would have had no objection to its minister’s inappropriate behaviour.” Following Aggarwal’s resignation, the state government has yet to announce his successor.

