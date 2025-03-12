Home / India News / Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recovers, discharged from AIIMS-Delhi

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recovers, discharged from AIIMS-Delhi

He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 9 following cardiac-related ailments, it said in a statement

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP
He has been advised to take adequate rest for the next few days
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar was discharged from AIIMS-Delhi on Wednesday after making a satisfactory recovery, the premier hospital said.

He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 9 following cardiac-related ailments, it said in a statement.

"After receiving necessary care from the medical team at AIIMS, he made a satisfactory recovery and was discharged on March 12," AIIMS-Delhi said.

He has been advised to take adequate rest for the next few days.

In a post on X, Dhankhar thanked the medical team of the AIIMS.

"Deeply appreciate the exemplary care and professionalism of the medical team at AIIMS, New Delhi, from my admission on March 9 to discharge on March 12. Their dedication and meticulous attention ensured a smooth recovery," he said.

"Grateful for the concern and good wishes from well-wishers across India and beyond. Your thoughtful gestures have been truly heartening," the Vice-President added in the X post.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition demands discussion on voter ID discrepancy, delimitation

LIVE news: BJP's mayoral candidates in the lead, party set to sweep Haryana civic polls

HC seeks NIA stand on J&K MP Engineer Rashid's plea to attend Parliament

Haryana civic polls: BJP set for clean sweep, leads in all 8 mayoral seats

MP budget to be around Rs 4.21 trillion: CM Mohan Yadav before presentation

Topics :AIIMSVice PresidentAll India Institute of Medical Sciences

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story