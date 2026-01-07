Violence won't be tolerated: Delhi Home Minister on demolition drive clash

Delhi Home minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday said stone pelting during removal of encroachment near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Turkman Gate area of walled city, was "unfortunate" and warned that violence will not be tolerated.

At least five police personnel were injured after some people allegedly pelted stones and glass bottles at the force when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was carrying out a court-mandated demolition on land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard.

The police said an FIR has been registered in the matter and five people detained for questioning.

Sood said some commercial establishments had illegally come up around the mosque, against which action was being taken in compliance with the directions of the court.

"Obstructing or disrupting work being carried out within the framework of law is completely unacceptable," he said. Certain "criminal and mischievous elements" resorted to demonstrations and violence, which cannot be tolerated, he said, adding that individuals involved in the incident have been identified, and legal action is being taken against them. So far, five people have been caught in this case, he said. "I want to clearly state that Faiz-e-Elahi mosque is completely safe. The action is limited only to those illegal commercial establishments that fall within the scope of the court's orders. There is no arbitrariness or mala fide intent on the part of the government in this matter," Sood stated.

The minister also appealed to the people not to fall prey to any kind of provocation. Strict action will be taken against those who take the law into their own hands under provocation, he said while urging people to cooperate with the administration in identifying anti-social elements and help maintain mutual harmony and peace. MCD Deputy Commissioner Vivek Kumar clarified that no damage was caused to the mosque during the drive. The demolition drive was carried out in compliance with a High Court order, during which around 36,000 square feet of encroached area was cleared, he said. The cleared area included one diagnostic centres, a marriage hall and two two-storey boundary walls, Kumar said, adding that the demolition continued through the night.