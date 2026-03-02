Passengers stranded at Delhi's IGI airport amid tensions in West Asia

Amid the escalating Iran-Israel conflict, flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have been severely disrupted, resulting in passengers stranded, stating that many flights to the West Asia are getting cancelled.

A passenger claimed that almost all routes to the West Asia are getting cancelled, which makes travelling to Mecca and Medina for Ramadan difficult.

"I work in the travel industry. An Air India flight from Mumbai, in which a few of my clients were supposed to travel, has also been cancelled... We are not getting any updates on rescheduling...People from here go to Mecca and Medina for worship during Ramadan. Almost all flights to the West Asia are currently being cancelled," he said

Another person, Rafia Khan, who was there to drop off her parents, praised the airport staff for providing critical information amidst the chaos of a rapidly evolving regional warzone.

"We have been told that all flights to Saudi Arabia are on time. We were scared because the Gulf is on fire today, and our parents are going to a place which is a warzone. We faced a lot of trouble in contacting the airlines repeatedly. A lot of passengers were overburdened with queries... But the staff was very courteous and nice to us. They gave us details of all flights properly... We were given the correct information because of which we were able to come to the airport and see them off," she said.

The Delhi Airport have issued a travel advisory on their official X handle, given the unfolding conflict, stating "Due to the evolving political situation in the West Asia, westbound international flights continue to experience disruptions and schedule changes. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight updates with their respective airlines before heading to the airport."

"...We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this period. Please rely solely on official communication channels for verified information and updates regarding the situation, " the advisory stated.

A total of 100 flights, 60 departing flights and 40 arriving flights, were cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Sunday alone, according to sources.

This comes as most of the countries in West Asia have closed their airspace after the escalation of the conflict.

IndiGo on Sunday also stated that the passengers will be communicated directly through their contact details in case the flight operating over the West Asian airspace is affected. It further asked the passengers to explore alternative options or claim a refund, in case of major inconvenience, from the airlines' website.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air said it has suspended flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh until March 2, citing safety concerns amid the evolving situation in the West Asia.

"As part of our continued commitment to safety and responsible operations, we are taking measured decisions across select international sectors in view of the evolving situation in the West Asia. As shared earlier, Akasa Air flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh have been suspended until March 02, 2026," an official statement read.

Akasa Air said passengers with bookings impacted until March 7 can opt for a full refund or reschedule at no extra charge, adding that its teams are contacting affected travellers for assistance.

The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold. Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens. Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights.