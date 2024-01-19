Why Republic Day parade is celebrated on the Kartavya path every year?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Why Republic Day is celebrated on Kartavya Path? Kartavya Path, which was earlier known as Rajpath, holds historical significance as it played a key role in India's Independence struggle. The path stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, which is dedicated to soldiers who sacrificed their lives during World War I. The Kartavya path is a symbol of India's journey from colonial rule to a sovereign democratic republic.
Why and when was Rajpath's name changed to Kartavya Path? The name of the 1.8 km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate was changed to Kartavya Path from Rajpath in September 2022. In one of her interviews, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi mentioned that Rajpath reflects the colonial legacy and Kartavya's path inspires us to fulfil our duties towards our nation.
Rajpath initially used to be known as "Kings Way" and Janpath as "Queens Way," which was translated into Hindi as Rajpath and Janpath in 1950.
Kartavya Path - All you need to know Kartavya path is located in the central position, symbolising the unity, diversity and spirit of the nation. On this 1.8 km long stretch, the Indian armed forces demonstrate their power and the country’s military power.
