International Yoga Day: 6 desk yoga poses to ease stress and boost focus

“Modern desk jobs often lead to poor posture, stiffness, and mental fatigue,” said Dr Dheerja Babbar, Group Head – Physiotherapy, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad. Long hours at a desk can quietly drain your energy, tighten your shoulders, and cloud your focus. This International Yoga Day, experts say even a few minutes of mindful movement at your desk can help reset the body and mind.
How does sitting all day affect your health?
Spending hours seated impacts posture, blood circulation, and energy levels. Slouched shoulders, stiff necks, and aching lower backs are common signs of a sedentary lifestyle. Yoga helps counter these effects by promoting alignment, flexibility, and improved energy flow.
What are the signs of workplace stress in your body?
“Tight shoulders, tension headaches, or shallow breathing are physical signs of stress,” said Dr Ritika Srivastava, Consultant Physiotherapist at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre. Over time, stress builds up as hunching, fatigue, and stiffness.
Yoga activates the body’s parasympathetic nervous system—its natural relaxation mode—through mindful breathwork and gentle movement. Even five minutes of yoga can help you reset.
6 easy desk yoga stretches you can do anytime
These simple seated stretches require no mat, no special gear:
Also Read
- Neck rolls – Gently roll your neck in circles to release tightness
- Shoulder rolls – Lift, roll, and drop shoulders to ease tension
- Seated spinal twist – Hold your chair’s armrest and twist gently on each side
- Wrist and finger stretches – Stretch your hands to counter typing fatigue
- Seated forward bend – Fold forward in your chair to lengthen your spine
- Seated cat-cow – Arch and round your back while seated to relieve pressure
Why desk yoga works—and why you should start now
Both experts emphasised that short yoga breaks during the workday can prevent chronic pain and support mental clarity. With consistent practice, you’ll notice improved posture, better mood, reduced fatigue, and stronger focus.
This International Yoga Day, give your body and mind the movement they deserve—right from your desk. For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.