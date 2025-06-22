VIRAL: Former Andhra CM Jagan's vehicle crushes man to death during rally

Four days after a 55-year-old man died during a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rally in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, a disturbing video has emerged showing he was run over by a car carrying former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

On Wednesday, 18 June, Jagan held a rally from Tadepalli to Rentapalla in Palnadu district to meet the family of a YSRCP worker. The party claims the man took his own life following alleged police harassment.

As the rally approached the highway near Etukuru, a vehicle in the convoy ran over Cheeli Singayya, a plumber from Vengalayapalem village who had come to attend the event.

Initial police statement and video contradiction Police initially stated that the incident involved a white Tata Safari, which was not part of the official convoy. However, video footage that surfaced later clearly shows Singayya being crushed by the front wheel of a black car. Hundreds of YSRCP supporters from Guntur, Palnadu and nearby districts had joined the rally. Jagan, seated in the car’s passenger seat, was seen standing and greeting crowds while security personnel tried to manage the situation. Some supporters even climbed onto the car’s bonnet, and rose petals were being thrown on the vehicle, covering much of its windscreen.

The fatal moment caught on video The video shows Singayya falling in front of the car. The front wheel rolled over his neck, and the car briefly stopped. Jagan appeared to continue interacting with the crowd. A few moments later, the car moved forward again. The footage does not make clear what happened to Singayya afterwards. Guntur Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar told the press that no one initially noticed Singayya after the accident. “He was injured, but vehicles went on without stopping. Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajashekhar, who was on highway patrolling duty, took Singayya to the hospital where he was declared brought dead,” he said.

According to Satish Kumar, Singayya fell while trying to throw flowers at the rally. He reiterated that a privately owned Tata Safari, which was not included in Jagan’s official convoy, had moved about 50 metres ahead of the convoy and ran over Singayya. ALSO READ: Jagan slams Andhra Pradesh police over custodial torture of leader's son “We gave permission for a convoy of 11 vehicles and another three vehicles. But around 35 to 38 extra vehicles were added without permission. Towards the end of the route, there was an unexpected crowd, with vehicles added on the way,” he added.

YSRCP claims political targeting The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has strongly criticised the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) coalition in Andhra Pradesh for what it describes as ongoing political conspiracies. The party accused the government of using diversionary tactics, sensationalism and smear campaigns to avoid addressing real public issues. “Every day, new political distractions are being manufactured to deflect attention from the government’s failure to address real issues concerning the people,” the party said in a statement on X. YSRCP cited a statement from the Guntur district superintendent of police, who confirmed the vehicle involved in the accident was private and not part of Jagan’s official convoy. “The driver and owner were identified and interrogated, confirming that the accident had no connection with the convoy itself,” it added.

YSRCP has also demanded a full and fair investigation into both the accident and the alleged security failures. It urged the state government to stop politicising tragedies. “We demand a transparent and impartial investigation into both the accident and the security lapses that continue to put the life of a Z+ protectee at risk,” the party added on X. Speaking to the media on 22 June, YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu accused the TDP-led government of failing to provide adequate security during the rally. “The fabricated stories and the death of a person during Y S Jagan’s Palnadu tour have been blown out of proportion and versions came out aimed at tarnishing the image of our leader. After the grand success of the tour, the police, under the instructions of higher-ups, tried to implicate YSRCP leaders in the case and backed out only after our intervention.”

The party continued to deny that Jagan’s vehicle was involved in the accident. “The government failed to provide the required protection during Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tour on one hand and tried to stop people from joining the rally. When a popular leader is on the move, the basic crowd management method of maintaining the circular rope was not ensured and his security was compromised,” Rambabu added. Tight police restrictions in place Authorities had imposed several restrictions during Jagan’s visit to Rentapalla due to previous incidents, including a stone-pelting case during his earlier tour of Prakasam district. Only 100 people were allowed to accompany him, and just three additional vehicles were permitted beyond the official convoy. In total, 25 police check-posts were set up around the area, and a significant police presence was deployed.