Govt hikes arthiyas commission by 10% for Punjab, Haryana wheat procurement

Ahead of the wheat procurement season, the Central government has raised the commission rates payable to ‘arthiyas’ (commission agents) in Punjab and Haryana by 10.32 per cent, from Rs 46 per quintal to Rs 50.75 per quintal, while the same has been done for Rajasthan from Rs 41.40 per quintal to Rs 45.67 per quintal.

An official statement today announced that the increased rates will apply starting with the forthcoming Rabi marketing season of 2026-27. For paddy procurement, the commission payable to arthiyas has also been raised by 10.32 per cent from Rs 45.88 per quintal to Rs 50.61 per quintal.

For procurement done through cooperative societies, too, the commission payable has been raised from Rs 27 per quintal to Rs 29.79 per quintal for wheat and from Rs 32 per quintal to Rs 35.30 per quintal for paddy, also from the coming season.

The official statement said that as per the procurement framework for the central pool, commission is paid to arthiyas, cooperative societies, sub-agents and other intermediaries that facilitate procurement operations by aggregating produce from farmers and supplying it to government agencies.