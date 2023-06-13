Amid India's EV buzz, Kolkata's electric trams struggle to keep rolling

Debasish Bhattacharyya, president of Calcutta Tram User Association (CTUA), which is fighting to secure the transport system, said there were about 36 routes originally.

As environment-friendly electric vehicles (EVs) become popular in India, a century-old electric transport system that too ticks the “green” box is fading in Kolkata: the tram car. The city had 14 tram routes in 2017-18, reduced to five in 2020, and three remain now.