Home / Industry / Auto / Bike taxi drivers in Bengaluru plead for relief as Karnataka ban begins

Bike taxi drivers in Bengaluru plead for relief as Karnataka ban begins

Workers urge lawmakers to regulate rather than shut down the sector as Karnataka's High Court decision enforces ban, hitting gig workers dependent on the service

gavel law cases
The drivers demanded clear rules on licensing, insurance and safety, rather than being criminalised overnight | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Roughly 70 bike taxi drivers affiliated with the Namma Bike Taxi Association gathered on Monday to petition Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya, seeking urgent relief in the wake of a regulatory crackdown that threatens their livelihoods.
 
The appeal follows a recent decision by the Karnataka High Court, which declined to extend legal protection to bike taxi services, effectively enabling the state government’s ban to take full effect.
 
The drivers, who operate on platforms such as Ola, Uber and Rapido, framed the meeting as an effort to stay afloat. The ban, they say, has left them without viable income and with little clarity on their future in the state’s urban mobility ecosystem.
 
The drivers’ permissions to operate bike taxis expired at midnight on 15 June, leaving them vulnerable to penalties starting today. As per reports, over 100 challans were issued, with bike taxi drivers being mistreated by auto union drivers. 
 
The drivers, many of whom are daily-wage earners, delivery agents and students, shared how the sudden ban has pushed them into financial distress. “This isn’t side income — this is how we pay our rent and school fees,” said one driver. With over 100,000 gig workers affected in Karnataka, they urged the MLA to press the state government to explore regulated operations instead of a total shutdown. Riders too, they emphasised, are left stranded — particularly in underserved areas where bike taxis were the only affordable commute option.
 
The drivers demanded clear rules on licensing, insurance and safety, rather than being criminalised overnight. “We’re part of the same informal economy that Karnataka claims to support. Why are we being shut out without a conversation?” asked Mohammed Salim, President of the Namma Bike Taxi Association.
 
Yesterday, the association sent formal letters to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah; Labour Minister Santosh Lad; and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, urging them to step in before more gig workers lose their only means of survival. With today’s outreach to Subramanya, the drivers hope their voices will finally be heard.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ultraviolette launches F77 e-bikes in Paris, targets 10 EU markets

Passenger vehicle dispatches dip marginally in May, two-wheelers edge up

Premium

India's CV industry quietly begins shift to hydrogen-powered vehicles

Premium

Entry-level bikes vroom ahead on rural sentiment, rate cut push

Car dealers sit on ₹52k cr stock as sales slow, inventories hit record high

Topics :Bike TaxiHigh CourtKarnataka

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story