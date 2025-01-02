Domestic two-wheeler sales show mixed performance in December 2024

The Indian two-wheeler market showcased mixed performances in December 2024. Leading two-wheeler manufacturers like Royal Enfield and Suzuki Motorcycle recorded a double-digit increase in domestic sales compared to December 2023. On the other hand, TVS Motors and Bajaj Auto recorded muted performances for the month of December. Taking the lead, Royal Enfield posted a 19 per cent increase in domestic sales year-on-year (Y-o-Y), reaching 67,891 units in December 2024, compared to 57,291 units in December 2023. Exports nearly doubled, growing by 90 per cent to 11,575 units from 6,096 units last year. Similarly, Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded 78,834 domestic sales in December 2024, marking a 14 per cent Y-o-Y growth from 69,025 units in December 2023. Exports grew significantly by 72 per cent to 17,970 units.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto's domestic sales declined by 19 per cent Y-o-Y, with 128,335 units sold compared to 158,370 units in December 2023. This decline contrasts with a 15 per cent growth in exports, which rose to 143,838 units from 124,631 units last year.

TVS Motor reported flat growth of 0.04 per cent Y-o-Y for domestic sales, reaching 215,075 units compared to 214,988 units last year. Notably, scooter sales grew by 30 per cent, while electric vehicle (EV) sales rose by 79 per cent to 20,171 units. Export sales also increased by 29 per cent to 96,927 units.

For the calendar year 2024, Bajaj Auto reported a total sales volume of 23,54,034 units, marking an 11.1 per cent increase from 21,18,694 units in 2023. Royal Enfield recorded more modest growth of 4.26 per cent, with total sales rising to 8,57,378 units in 2024 from 8,22,295 units in 2023. Suzuki Motorcycle India achieved significant growth of 16.4 per cent, with total sales climbing to 10,42,060 units in 2024 from 8,95,382 units in 2023. TVS Motor Company also delivered a strong performance, reporting a 10.07 per cent Y-o-Y increase in total sales, reaching 20,95,939 units in 2024 compared to 19,04,160 units in 2023.

According to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), total two-wheeler sales (including motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds) from January to November 2024 reached 18,437,528 units, a 16.23 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023. This growth is attributed to strong recovery in domestic demand, driven by improved consumer sentiment, a healthy monsoon, and festive season momentum.