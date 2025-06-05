Dispatched 518K vehicles through Indian Railways in FY25: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it has dispatched 518,000 vehicles through Indian Railways in FY 2024-25, its highest-ever.

Around 2.4 million vehicles have been dispatched cumulatively through the Indian Railways since FY 2014-15, the car market leader said in a statement.

The automaker currently dispatches vehicles to more than 20 hubs through Indian Railways, from where over 600 cities across India are served, it stated.

Port locations of Mundra and Pipavav, used by the company for exports, are also served using railways, it added.

"Reducing carbon emissions is a top priority for us, both in our products and in our operations," Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.