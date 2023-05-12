Hyundai Creta continues its SUV sales reign In April 2023, sold 14186 SUVs

Hyundai Creta is the most selling compact SUV in April 2023. It sold 14186 SUVs in April, most compared to its other competitors. Creata is the only company that crossed the 10000 unit sales mark. None of its rivals managed to reach that mark.



In fact, the difference between better Hyundai Creta sales and the second-best-selling compact SUV is over 4500.



The second-best-selling SUV for April 2023 was Mahindra Scorpio, it includes SUV models; Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic.



Mahindra Scorpio also shows an upward trend in demand, it showed nearly 10% growth MoM and grabbed the second spot.



On one side, where Creta and Scorpio showed an upward trend, on the other end, Maruti Grand Vitara showed negative trends in their monthly sales and dropped to the third spot.



The Kia Seltos also observed a 10% spike in their monthly sales in April. But it failed to beat Grand Vitara and positioned itself in the fourth spot. A facelifted Seltos could reach the market soon with more advanced features and a new 160PS turbo-petrol engine.



Just like Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder also showed a negative trend where monthly sales dropped by nearly 25 per cent. The car's tally is dropping well below the 3000 units mark.



Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun SUVs witnessed a drop in their monthly sales in April compared to March. The Taigun SUV observed a massive drop of 23%, while Kushaq sales dropped by 100 units. The two SUVs' market share is less than 10 per cent.



The most affected car in April month was MG Astor, the sales for the MG Astor reduced by nearly 40 per cent, failed to touch the 1000 units mark and sold only 704 units. The massive decline in selling makes it the worst-performing model in the segment.



Honda Elevate is also about to join the race this summer as it is about to debut in June 2023.

