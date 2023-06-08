In a bid to drive volumes, Triumph to launch its 400cc bike on July 5



The bike will first see a global launch event scheduled on June 27, when the names and more details of the bike will come in. The report said the price details will likely be revealed on July 5. Triumph is preparing to launch a new motorcycle on July 5, Autocar India (ACI) reports. There is little clarity about the vehicle the company is planning to launch. However, there is speculation that Triumph is going to launch its new 400cc bikes built by Bajaj.

Bajaj Triumph 400cc bikes

Triumph is known for its bikes with large and powerful engines suited for long-distance runs. This latest launch will mark Triumph's entry into a segment which is extremely competitive and relatively affordable. Notably, this segment has established models from Royal Enfield (RE).



The Triumph bike is expected to feature a neo-retro design language, the ACI report said. The bike is likely to be offered with a series of additional accessories. Most importantly, this segment is single-handedly dominated by Royal Enfield's offerings, such as the Bullet, Classic 350, Meteor etc.

The engine, features, expected prices

The 400cc engine in the upcoming Triumph indicates a clear presence of liquid-cooling technology. Other than this, given its larger volume, Triumph's engine should be significantly more powerful than the 350cc J-platform engine offered by Royal Enfield in its models.