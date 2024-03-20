Home / Industry / Auto / JSW Group-MG Motor venture aims to sell 1 million EVs in India by 2030

JSW Group-MG Motor venture aims to sell 1 million EVs in India by 2030

The venture plans to foray into the premium passenger vehicle segment, the companies said in a joint statement

Electric models made up about 2 per cent of total car sales in India in 2023, with the government targeting 30 per cent by 2030 | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 1:49 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The joint venture between India's JSW Group and MG Motor, which is owned by China's SAIC Motor, is targeting 1 million electric vehicles sold in India by 2030, an executive for the JSW Group said on Wednesday.

The venture plans to foray into the premium passenger vehicle segment, the companies said in a joint statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

MG Motor has two electric car offerings in India: the Comet EV, a small car, and the ZS EV, which is an SUV.

The announcement comes amid a change in the EV landscape in the country. Last week, India lowered import taxes on certain electric vehicles by carmakers that commit to invest at least $500 million and start domestic manufacturing within three years.

The policy is a big win for Tesla, as it helps enable the company's plans to enter India. Despite the threat of increased competition, analysts have said the impact on vehicle sales for domestic players could be limited to largely makers of pricier vehicles.

Electric models made up about 2 per cent of total car sales in India in 2023, with the government targeting 30 per cent by 2030.

 

 

Also Read

Passenger vehicles in fast lane: 2024 begins with 75% surge in inventory

Passenger vehicles wholesales grow 14% in Jan, retail catches up

JSW Steel reports 11% rise in consolidated crude steel production in Nov

Ford Motor cancels deal to sell its Tamil Nadu plant to JSW Group

Sajjan Jindal's firm, SAIC Motor to take over MG Motor India: Report

Audi to drive in over 20 new models by 2025-end, says CEO Gernot Dollner

Ashok Leyland partners with Minus Zero to develop self-driving trucks

Auto component makers to gain from new 4-wheeler electric vehicle policy

New EV policy to help launch many premium-quality SUVs: VinFast Auto

Uttar Pradesh govt invites private players to invest in e-mobility market

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :JSW GroupMG MotorElectric vehicles in India

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story