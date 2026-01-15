Kerala emerges ahead of larger states in personal EV adoption in 2025

"Though other states like Karnataka have a similar 93.4 per cent share of EVs as personal vehicles, around 84 per cent of them are two-wheelers versus 9 per cent four-wheelers. On the other hand, the share of two-wheelers is only 76 per cent in Kerala versus 18 per cent four-wheelers, indicating a larger adoption of EVs among the middle class," Dahiya said.

The rise in EV sales is led by Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, and TVS Motor in two-wheelers, with market shares of 29 per cent, 24 per cent, and 19 per cent, respectively, in the state, out of a total of 80,261 vehicles sold in 2025. Ola Electric, with 12 per cent, and River Mobility, with 6 per cent, are the other majors ruling the Kerala market. On the other hand, out of 18,891 private four-wheelers sold in 2025, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility ruled the market with 53 per cent, JSW MG Motor with 26 per cent, and Mahindra Electric Automobile with an 11 per cent market share.