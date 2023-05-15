Maruti Suzuki's Dzire best-selling compact sedan of FY23; check full list



According to an JATO dynamics, compact sedans accounted for 73 per cent of total sedan sales in the FY23. Of the total 407,676 sedans sold in India, 295,245 were compact sedans. At a time when sports utility vehicles (SUVs) have taken over the Indian car market, interestingly the compact sedan market has registered impressive sales in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23). Compact sedans, focused on budget-oriented buyers led the sedan sales in the country.

Compact Sedans

Maruti Suzuki Dzire



Dzire accounted for 41 per cent of sedan sales in the country. This number does not include fleet-only Dzire Tour S, which registered an additional sales of 29,542 units, the ACI report said. Repeating its stellar sales performance in FY22, Maruti's Dzire was the top choice for Indian car buyers in FY23. With 120,948 units sold, Dzire sales went up 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to 108,564 units sold last year.

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai sold 49,832 units of its Aura, recording an impressive 48 per cent growth in its sales. Like Dzire, Hyundai also offers Aura with compressed natural gas (CNG) options making it a frugal machine. Aura comes with a feature-rich cabin.

Honda Amaze

Honda was able to sell 48,439 units of its compact sedan Amaze, which is up 33 per cent compared to last year.



Previously, the Amaze was available with both the petrol and the diesel engine. However, Honda decided to do away with the diesel engine.

Tata Tigor



Available in petrol, CNG and electric versions, Tata's Tigor clocked sales of 46,174 units, 93 per cent up YoY. Tata sold 23,889 units of Tigor last year.

Midsize Sedans



Recently, midsize sedan space has been perhaps the busiest after the SUV space in the country. With exciting launches like Skoda's Slavia, Hyundai's latest Verna, and Volkswagen Virtus, the competition for the midsize sedan segment has grown intense.

Honda City



Honda City is facing fierce competition from the likes of Slavia, Verna, and Virtus which are attracting a lot of buyers with a long list of safety and comfort features. Even after a dip of 5.7 per cent in its sales, Honda City still holds the top spot in the midsize sedan segment. It sold 35,038 units in FY23 which is 5.7 per cent lower than the sales in FY22, the ACI report said.

Skoda Slavia

The Czech carmaker launched its Slavia with VW group's TSI turbo-petrol engines. Built with the Indian market in mind, the Slavia offers generous cabin space and modern-day features like an electronic sunroof. It registered sales of 22,531 units in FY23 which is a whopping 394 per cent more than the sales last financial year.



Premium Sedans Slavia is known for its impressive ride quality and driving dynamics along with the punchy TSI engine.