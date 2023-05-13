Ola Electric expanding fast, to cross 1,000 experience centres this year



With a presence in close to 300 cities, Ola has been actively launching ECs all over India. It is building the largest D2C (direct-to-consumer) retail network in the country’s automotive industry in under eight months since inaugurating its very first EC in Pune last year. Ola Electric is rapidly building its experience centres and plans to have 1,000 such centres across the country by August this year. As part of that strategy, the SoftBank-backed electric vehicle company on Saturday opened its 500th experience centre (EC) in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.



“With the inauguration of our 500th store in India, we take immense pride in accomplishing our objective of establishing a comprehensive presence across the entire nation through our direct-to-consumer (D2C) approach. With our D2C model, we are excellently positioned to create a significant impact in the realm of electric mobility.” “The pace of market (EV) growth is very high. We have been seeing it across small towns, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and towns and that is why we've expanded our network so fast and much in advance,” said Anshul Khandelwal, chief marketing officer, Ola Electric, in an interview.



The Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm competes with players such as Ather Energy, Okinawa Autotech, Ampere, Hero Electric, and TVS Motor Company. Ola said it currently wrests 40 per cent of India’s EV scooter market. Last month, the company recorded its highest-ever monthly sales, selling over 30,000 units and cementing its position at the top of the EV 2W sales table for the eighth consecutive month. The Ola Experience Centres are a one-stop shop for all things related to Ola's electric vehicles. They provide EV enthusiasts with the opportunity to experience Ola's products and avail guidance on the purchase journey, financing, and after-sales services. Visitors can even take a test ride of the S1 and S1 Pro before making a purchase decision.

Also Read Ola Electric unveils 5 electric motorcycles, launch planned next year Ola Cabs starts laying-off employees; issues pink slips to 200 people Ola Electric on track to open 200 experience centres by end of 2022 Ola Electric launches third software update for its e-scooter customers Ola Electric clocks highest-ever sales of over 30,000 units in April Rane Holdings Ltd reports consolidated loss of Rs 8.1 cr in March quarter D-Mart's Q4 net up 7.8% to Rs 460 cr, revenue rises 20.5% to Rs 10,594 cr Adani to raise Rs 21,000 cr from share sale in two group companies Ambani's JioCinema unveils pricing in fight with Netflix, Disney Sebi to regulate platforms offering ownership of real estate assets



“A large part of Tier-3 and Tier-4 and even some parts of Tier-2 and towns in India are just waiting for someone to come and sell EVs,” said Khandelwal. “We've seen firsthand where EVs have already reached a lot of villages and towns and we also don't know how they reached there and how are they aware about EVs. It was quite surprising. We also have data to support that.” Due to the omnichannel strategy and speed of offline expansion, Ola said it has achieved a 98 per cent market reach in India, covering almost all markets within the country. Ola introduced its D2C sales and service model for two-wheelers in India, which included doorstep delivery and servicing, making it the largest D2C outreach in the Indian automotive industry. Although the company now has 500 ECs across the country, a significant portion of its sales still comes from its website and apps. Ola's omnichannel approach has facilitated EV accessibility throughout India, particularly in remote areas, where EVs were previously unavailable.



Ola Electric also has plans to launch an electric sports car in 2024. That will put the company in competition with Tata group and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and global giants Tesla and Hyundai. Early this year, Ola Electric teased five new electric motorcycles that the company is working on, announcing the range after selling electric scooters. The products are labelled cafe racer, an adventure tourer, a scrambler and a naked motorcycle. The motorcycles are expected to be launched next year and would include premium and mass-market versions, according to the sources.



The survey said that in December 2022, India became the third-largest automobile market, surpassing Japan and Germany in terms of sales. It said that the automotive industry is expected to play a critical role in the transition towards green energy. India's electric vehicles (EV) market is expected to grow to 10 million units annual sales by 2030 and create 50 million direct and indirect jobs, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23.



The total EV sales in India stood at around 1 million units in 2022, according to industry estimates. “The domestic electric vehicles (EV) market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49 per cent between 2022 and 2030 and is expected to hit one crore units of annual sales by 2030," it said.



The Indian automotive market is poised for rapid EV growth, due to the convergence of factors including government incentives, improving cost competitiveness and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) investment in the industry along with increased customer readiness and awareness. India’s electric vehicles (EV) value chain revenue pool is expected to reach between $76 billion and $100 billion by 2030, potentially translating to a $8 billion–$11 billion profit pool, according to a report released today by Bain & Company.