Maruti to launch its new MPV 'Invicto' next month: What we know so far



What is the new launch? Maruti Suzuki announced the launch of its new multi-purpose vehicle "Invicto" in the Indian car market, the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday. The company said that the vehicle is likely to be launched next month, July 2023.



In 2017, the two companies came together in what can be termed the most significant alliance in the global automotive industry. As part of the deal, Toyota and Suzuki have agreed to leverage each other's products to multiply their sales. According to news reports, the country's largest car manufacturer is preparing to launch its own version of the best-selling multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in the country, Toyota's Innova. Maruti will do this in collaboration with the original manufacturer of Innova, Toyota Motors.



With its latest launch, it is likely that Maruti also wants to milk the benefits of having the country's best-selling premium MPV in its line-up. So far, as part of this collaboration, Toyota sells Glanza and Urban Cruiser which are the alternatives for Maruti's Baleno and Brezza.

How will the "Invicto" be positioned?

The premium MPV will be positioned above Maruti's very own popular MPV, Ertiga. While both Innova and Ertiga serve a similar purpose, they are also very different. Not only do they fall into completely different price brackets, but also attract two completely different sets of customers. It is important to note that Innova starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs 20 lakh, whereas Ertiga's base model sells at Rs 8.64 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti's Innova, how will it affect the brand?

Known for its pocket-friendly products, Maruti has focused on the mass-market segment for years now. Its line of products that feature cars like Alto and S-Presso is a testimony to Maruti's commitment to the middle-class car buyer.