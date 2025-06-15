Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Aryan Aviation operations suspended after Kedarnath helicopter crash

Aryan Aviation operations suspended after Kedarnath helicopter crash

Following the fatal crash near Kedarnath, MoCA suspended Aryan Aviation's operations and two pilot licences; poor visibility suspected as the initial cause

Kedarnath helicopter crash

NDRF and SDRF personnel at the spot after a helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath shrine, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Operations for the Char Dham Yatra by the operator of the chopper that crashed Sunday morning, Aryan Aviation, have been suspended with immediate effect, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Sunday.
 
The ministry stated that the primary investigation suggests the reason for the crash could be that the helicopter took off despite poor visibility and extensive clouding at the valley entry area.
 
Preliminary indications suggest that the probable cause may be Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT), with the helicopter reportedly airborne despite poor visibility and extensive clouding at the valley entry area. The exact cause will be determined through a detailed investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the ministry said in a statement.
   
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), MoCA, and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).
 
Two pilots suspended and operations halted 

Also Read

Kedarnath helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes on Char Dham Yatra route occurring at alarming frequency

Kedarnath helicopter crash

3 of family from Maharashtra among 7 killed in Uttarakhand helicopter crash

Kedarnath helicopter crash

DGCA curbs Char Dham chopper flights post-crash, steps up surveillance

Kedarnath helicopter crash

Helicopter with 7 on board, flying from Dehradun to Kedarnath, crashes

Premiumhelicopter

DGCA to audit Char Dham helicopter companies, may suspend operations

The licences of two pilots who were reportedly found to have been airborne under similarly unsuitable weather conditions have been suspended for six months.
 
As a safety precaution, the ministry also suspended all charter and shuttle helicopter operations in the region on 15 and 16 June.
 
UCADA has been directed to hold a comprehensive review with all operators and pilots before the resumption of the service, and also establish a dedicated command-and-control room to monitor operations and risk management.
 
DGCA has been directed to oversee all helicopter activity in the Kedarnath valley and rigorously review the functioning of the UCADA command-and-control room.
 
Aryan Aviation’s Bell 407 helicopter was involved in the accident that killed seven people. According to the ministry, the chopper took off from Guptkashi at 5:10 am, landed at Kedarnath at 5:18 am, and again took off at 5:19 am for Guptkashi. It is reported to have crashed near Gaurikund between 5:30 am and 5:45 am.
 
The ministry also informed that rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF teams are currently underway at the crash site.
   

More From This Section

PremiumAir India plane crash

Aviation insurance premiums may see up to 10% spike post Air India crash

Viswash Kumar Ramesh

How passenger in seat 11A became only survivor of Air India plane crash

Air India plane crash

Turkiye govt denies involvement of Turkish Technic in Air India crash

Air India crash, Ahmedabad crash

DGCA ramps up inspections of Boeing 787 jets following Air India crash

Boeing

Boeing sees need for 43,600 new aircrafts, cautions on slow output

Topics : Kedarnath helicopter crash Civil Aviation Ministry Dehradun Airport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon