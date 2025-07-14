Monday, July 14, 2025 | 06:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DGCA orders all airlines to check fuel switches on Boeing 737, 787 aircraft

A month after Air India crash, DGCA has asked all airlines to inspect Boeing 737 and 787 fuel switches for locking faults

The aim of the check is to identify any issues with the locking mechanism of these switches. | Representational

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Monday directed all Indian airlines to inspect the fuel switches on Boeing aircraft, including the 787 and 737 models. The aim is to identify any issues with the locking mechanism of these switches.
 
The DGCA issued the order after learning that several Indian and international airlines had already started carrying out their own checks of the fuel switches. According to a Reuters report, the Air India Group began inspecting the fuel switches on its Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft over the weekend. So far, no faults have been detected.
   
Earlier, Etihad Airways instructed its engineers to examine the locking mechanism of the fuel control switches in its Boeing 787 aircraft, according to engineering work instructions reviewed by The Economic Times. Sources familiar with the matter said Singapore Airlines has also begun similar checks.
 
This move comes even though both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing have stated that the fuel switch locks on these aircraft are safe.
 
As the Boeing 787 is manufactured in the United States, many countries typically adopt FAA standards to ensure safety and regulatory alignment. However, airlines and regulators have the authority to take any additional steps they believe are necessary to maintain flight safety.

Crash linked to switch position

The DGCA order comes more than a month after Air India flight AI 171 crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 260 people, making it one of the worst aviation tragedies in India’s recent history.
 
A preliminary investigation into last month’s Air India crash revealed that the aircraft’s fuel control switches were moved from the “run” position to “cutoff” just before the crash. This action cut off fuel supply to both engines, causing them to stop. The report was issued on Saturday by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.
 
It further stated that the pilots appeared confused by the change in switch settings, which led to a loss of engine thrust shortly after takeoff.

Safeguards on jets

On aircraft like the Boeing 787, the fuel control switches are located below the thrust levers and are fitted with safety features such as metal locks and protective guards to prevent accidental shutdown. These measures were introduced by manufacturers after past incidents involving unintended fuel shutoff in older aircraft models.
 
The investigation report mentions that the FAA had issued an information bulletin in 2018 warning about possible disengagement of the locking mechanism on fuel control switches. However, Air India told investigators it did not carry out the recommended checks, stating they were “advisory and not mandatory”.
 
Air India had previously replaced the throttle control module in 2019 and again in 2023. A certified engineer explained that in newer aircraft like the Boeing 787, the throttle module and fuel control switches are part of the same quadrant. Therefore, replacing the module would also involve changing the fuel switches.

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Air India DGCA Aviation Boeing 737

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

