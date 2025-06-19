AAIB to decide black box decoding location after safety assessment: Moca

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday held a high-level meeting with Indian airlines and airport operators to review safety protocols, operational continuity, and passenger facilitation, while the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will decide the location for decoding the black boxes from the crashed Air India aircraft after assessing all technical, safety, and security considerations. The ministry emphasised that it remains committed to transparency throughout the investigation and warned against media speculation, especially reports suggesting that the black boxes are being sent abroad. The meetings with airlines and airport operators came a week after Air India flight AI171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, killing 241 people on board and 34 on the ground. Only one passenger survived the crash, which has become one of the deadliest aviation disasters in Indian history.

The AAIB has begun a formal inquiry into the accident, with assistance from the US National Transportation Safety Board and the aircraft manufacturer, according to international protocols. The ministry said that both the digital flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder — two sets of black boxes, due to the aircraft model — were recovered from the crash site on June 13 and June 16, respectively. Key site documentation and evidence collection have been completed, and further technical analysis is underway. ALSO READ: 'Right engine was overhauled, left inspected': Air India CEO on plane crash “The decision regarding the location for decoding the flight recorders will be taken by the AAIB after due assessment of all technical, safety, and security considerations. MoCA urges all stakeholders to refrain from speculation on such sensitive matters and to allow the investigative process to proceed with the seriousness and professionalism it warrants,” it said.

In a separate meeting with Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson, Naidu reviewed the airline’s response to the crash and its ongoing operational challenges. Due to the evolving situation in West Asia (Iran-Israel conflict), enhanced safety checks of Boeing 787 planes, and a ban on night flying in Europe, Air India is facing reduced aircraft availability. As a result, the airline is temporarily scaling down operations, restructuring flights, and announcing changes through the media. “Affected passengers will be rebooked or offered full refunds. Air India was urged to strengthen ground-level coordination at airports, improve communication with passengers regarding cancellations and delays, and ensure that customer service teams are sensitised and equipped to handle increased passenger concerns with empathy and clarity,” the ministry noted.

The minister also held meetings with the senior management of SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Akasa Air on June 18 and 19, reviewing their fleet performance, safety oversight, passenger handling, and public communication strategies. Going forward, such operational reviews with airlines will be institutionalised for better coordination and monitoring. A separate videoconference was held with all airport directors nationwide to ensure smoother passenger handling amid flight disruptions. Airport operators were directed to improve on-ground support, including access to food, water, and seating during delays, and to enhance staff deployment at key passenger touchpoints. Wildlife hazard management, including control of birds and stray animals, was also reinforced.