Govt cuts airport charges by 25% for 3 months; airlines to save ₹400 crore

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Wednesday announced a 25 per cent cut in aircraft landing and parking charges for domestic flights for three months, a step expected to help airlines save about Rs 400 crore during this period amid rising fuel costs.

The MoCA said the reduced charges will be implemented immediately, and the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) will adjust any revenue shortfall faced by airports in future tariff cycles.

Typically, AERA sets airport tariffs — which include aircraft landing and parking charges — for a five-year period, known as a control period. Once set, airport operators can collect these fixed tariffs from all aircraft operators. These charges are revised at the end of each control period.

Therefore, the MoCA’s statement on Wednesday means that any under-recovery now will be recovered in the next control period instead of being passed on immediately. The MoCA’s decision on these charges has come as part of a broader relief package for airlines grappling with multiple cost pressures, including higher aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, depreciation of the rupee, which raises dollar-denominated expenses such as leasing and maintenance, and the closure of sizeable parts of Gulf airspace due to the West Asia conflict, which has led to longer routes and higher operating costs. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the reduction in airport charges is aimed at containing airfare increases and supporting both airlines and passengers. “This is a significant intervention to provide relief to airlines grappling with increasing operational costs,” he said, noting that the government is in touch with airlines, airport operators and the regulator.

The order applies to all major airports regulated by AERA and to non-major airports operated by the state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI), with both categories directed to implement a 25 per cent reduction for domestic flights for three months. The MoCA’s decision on Wednesday followed a series of developments since mid-March, when airlines began introducing fuel surcharges as ATF prices surged after the start of the West Asia conflict on February 28. IndiGo on March 14 rolled out fuel charges across domestic and international routes, followed by Air India around the same time with surcharges on both segments.