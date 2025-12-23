Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Fog disrupts operations at Delhi airport; 10 flights cancelled, 270 delayed

Fog disrupts operations at Delhi airport; 10 flights cancelled, 270 delayed

Over 270 flights have been delayed and the average delay time for departures is 29 minutes

Flights, fog, Indigo
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital handles around 1,300 flight movements daily
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
At least 10 flights were cancelled and more than 270 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to fog and low visibility conditions on Tuesday.

An official said 6 arrivals and 4 departures have been cancelled for the day.

Over 270 flights have been delayed and the average delay time for departures is 29 minutes, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

"Visibility at the airport is improving; however, flight departures for certain destinations may experience delay," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

