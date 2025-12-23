IndiGo permitted to operate 5 Turkey-leased B737 planes till Mar 2026: DGCA

IndiGo has already been allowed to operate five narrow body planes leased from Turkey till March 2026 and no further extension will be given, according to aviation regulator DGCA.

The watchdog on Monday provided a clarification about the lease duration for aircraft taken by IndiGo from Turkey amid speculations that the airline has been given more time to use such leased planes.

"IndiGo has been permitted to operate aircraft on wet lease from Turkey with a last extension valid till March 2026 with a sunset clause that no further extension will be given.

"This is based on the undertaking submitted by Indigo airlines in the instant case wherein they have sought last time extension, since their long range aircraft (A321-XLR) are to be delivered by February 2026," a senior DGCA official said.

The lease of five Boeing 737 planes taken from Turkey's Corendon Airlines ends on March 31, 2026, as per the regulator. Currently, IndiGo operates 15 foreign aircraft on wet/damp lease basis, including seven from Turkey. In August this year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) gave a six-month extension till February 2026 for IndiGo to operate two leased Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines with certain conditions. The move had come less than three months after DGCA in May provided a one-time final extension of three months till August 31 to IndiGo for operating the Turkish Airlines aircraft and had also asked the carrier not to seek any further extension.

The decision had come against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and condemning India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country in May. SpiceJet has 17 foreign planes in operations that have been taken on wet/damp lease. The DGCA official on Monday said wet leasing of aircraft is a normal practice in the global aviation industry. "Due to grounding of aircraft because of engine related issues and the delays in delivery of aircraft against orders from the OEMs, many Indian carriers as a stop gap arrangement are resorting to wet lease from foreign companies in order to serve Indian passengers," the official said.