Datanomics: Staff behaviour is a small but steady irritant in air travel

Flight problems leading cause of complaints

Passenger complaints rose sharply from 5,321 in 2021 to 11,109 in 2025 (as of October). Within this period, problems related to flight delays, cancellations, and denied boarding climbed from 19 per cent to 41 per cent of all complaints, marking a significant escalation in operational grievances.

aa SpiceJet has highest share of complaints October 2025. Passenger revenue biggest earner for airlines The largest share of revenue for Indian airlines comes from passenger services, followed by excess baggage charges and freight. SpiceJet recorded the highest complaint rate per 10,000 passengers, rising sharply from 3.9 in November 2024 to 13.8 inOctober 2025.

On December 19, an off-duty Air India Express pilot allegedly assaulted a passenger at the Delhi airport, drawing renewed attention to passenger complaints in India’s aviation sector. From 2021 to October 2025, 36,501 complaints were filed against airlines, with 4.3 per cent linked to staff behaviour. As of 2024-25 (FY25), India’s aviation workforce stood at 94,920, of whom 13.5 per cent were pilots.