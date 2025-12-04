India's pilot fatigue rules explained: Why FDTL is disrupting flight schedules

Official data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation showed IndiGo’s on-time performance fell to 35 per cent on Tuesday (December 2), one of its lowest recorded figures in recent years. The airline later announced “calibrated adjustments” to its schedules over the next two days to stabilise operations.

However, the trade-off has been operational complexity. Implementing the rules often requires more pilots or revised schedules. Airlines warn that sudden or rigid transitions can affect capacity, drive cancellations and raise costs.

Are airlines pressuring DGCA for relaxations?

The operational disruptions have led to a debate on the method and effectiveness of the FDTL rules. Some carriers are arguing that the transition period has been challenging and that roster adjustments take time to stabilise.

Meanwhile, the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA) has accused IndiGo of “arm-twisting” the regulator by cancelling flights to push for relaxed norms. ALPA said airlines had “sufficient time” to prepare but began adjusting rosters too late. The union also flagged “slot hoarding”, suggesting that some carriers may have filed ambitious winter schedules to retain airport slots without having the crew strength to operate them reliably.