IndiGo issues advisory amid disruptions at several airports due to fog

IndiGo issued a travel advisory on Saturday morning as several north and east Indian cities continued to reel under winter fog and cold conditions, impacting flight operations. The airline said that airports in Amritsar, Chandigarh and Ranchi remain affected by fluctuating visibility, leading to delays and changes in flight schedules.

In the advisory posted on X, IndiGo noted that flight operations may be slower than usual as weather conditions evolve, adding that safety and compliance with visibility requirements remain the airline's top priority.

"Our teams on-ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements. Airport teams are also available to assist passengers at the terminal," the airline said, urging travellers to remain patient as operations gradually stabilise once the weather improves.

The advisory comes even as IndiGo continues to expand its international footprint. Earlier this week, the airline announced the launch of new direct flights between Delhi and London (Heathrow), effective February 2, 2026. The service will operate five times a week using Boeing 787 aircraft taken on wet or damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways. The aircraft will feature a dual-class configuration with IndiGoStretch and Economy Class. With the addition of the Delhi-London route, IndiGo will operate a total of 12 weekly flights to London, including its existing daily direct services between Mumbai and London Heathrow. The airline said the new route marks a steady expansion of international connectivity from the national capital following recently launched flights from Delhi to destinations such as Denpasar (Bali), Krabi, Hanoi, Guangzhou and Manchester.