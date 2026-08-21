IndiGo website faces glitch during booking, second disruption this week

The country's largest airline IndiGo's ticket booking system briefly faced issues on Friday and people were unable to access online services.

On Wednesday also, the airline's booking system had experienced issues.

"We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our core reservation platform, which may make it difficult for some customers to access our online services," IndiGo said in a message on its website on Friday.

Teams are working on priority along with the partner to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, IndiGo said and regretted the inconvenience.

An official said the issues have been resolved and the system is functioning normally now.