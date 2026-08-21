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Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo website faces glitch during booking, second disruption this week

IndiGo website faces glitch during booking, second disruption this week

An official said the issues have been resolved and the system is functioning normally now

indigo airlines, indigo
IndiGo operates around 2,200 flights daily connecting various domestic and international destinations (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 1:28 PM IST
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The country's largest airline IndiGo's ticket booking system briefly faced issues on Friday and people were unable to access online services.

On Wednesday also, the airline's booking system had experienced issues.

"We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our core reservation platform, which may make it difficult for some customers to access our online services," IndiGo said in a message on its website on Friday.

Teams are working on priority along with the partner to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, IndiGo said and regretted the inconvenience.

An official said the issues have been resolved and the system is functioning normally now.

The airline is using the Navitaire reservation system.

IndiGo operates around 2,200 flights daily connecting various domestic and international destinations.

In July, the carrier flew 80.82 lakh passengers on domestic routes, and the market share stood at 67.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, IndiGo, in a post on X, said it was experiencing intermittent issues with the core reservation platform.

In December 2025, the airline had witnessed massive flight disruptions and later faced various regulatory actions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :IndiGoIndiGo AirlinesAviation IndiGo

First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

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