India asks its citizens to leave Iran amid protests and crackdown

The Indian Embassy in Tehran on Wednesday advised Indians living in Iran, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists, to leave the West Asian country by any available means of transport, including commercial flights.

The embassy urged all Indian citizens and people of Indian origin to exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the embassy, and monitor local media for developments. “All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them,” the advisory stated. According to estimates, more than 2,000 students from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are studying in Iran.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it “strongly” advises its nationals to avoid travelling to Iran in view of the country witnessing massive anti-government protests and a crackdown on demonstrators.

The protests began late last month in Tehran after the Iranian currency, the rial, plunged to record lows. They have since spread to all 31 provinces, evolving from agitation against economic woes into demands for political change.

“In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice,” the MEA said.

In a previous advisory issued on January 5, the MEA had urged its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran. It had also asked Indian citizens and persons of Indian origin (PIOs) residing in Iran to exercise due caution and avoid visiting areas of protests.

The overall situation has deteriorated sharply in recent days, with the death toll from nationwide protests rising to over 2,500, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

The protests have also triggered wider tensions in West Asia after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran against a brutal crackdown on demonstrators, indicating the possibility of US military strikes.

In a message to protesters, Trump said on Tuesday that “help is on the way”.