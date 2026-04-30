NIT Rourkela develops lightweight nanocomposite for aviation systems

In a significant innovation, a research team from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, has developed a novel lightweight nanocomposite material that could significantly enhance the durability and performance of aircraft landing gear, one of the most critical and stress-prone components in aviation systems.

Aircraft landing gear components undergo extreme mechanical stress during landing, braking, and taxiing, where repeated contact with runways leads to gradual wear and tear. Traditionally, landing gear components are manufactured using aluminium and its alloys to absorb the weight of the aircraft and endure contact with the runway.

While these materials help reduce the aircraft's overall mass, an important factor for fuel efficiency, their ability to withstand prolonged high-stress conditions remains limited, leading to maintenance challenges and higher lifecycle costs.

The NIT Rourkela team, led by Prof Syed Nasimul Alam of the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, seems to have addressed this critical gap by developing the novel material. The research team comprises Arka Ghosh, Ashutosh Das, Pankaj Shrivastava, Nityananda Sahoo, and Parth Patel from NIT, and Velaphi Msomi from the University of South Africa. The researchers have engineered an advanced aluminium-based hybrid nanocomposite material, which can be used for aircraft landing gear, defence aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Their research findings have been published in the reputed peer-reviewed journal Materials Letters. Nanocomposites are a mixture of materials at the nanoscale level and are more than 100,000 times thinner than a human hair. The researchers strengthened aluminium by incorporating carbon nanotubes, which significantly improve compressive strength and load-bearing capacity. To further enhance performance, graphite nanoplatelets were added, while hexagonal boron nitride was introduced to ensure thermal stability under high operating temperatures.

Illustration of the nanocomposite production process “We used carbon nanotubes for better compressive strength and load-bearing capacity. The addition of graphite nanoplatelets further improved the nanocomposite. One of the key challenges in developing such materials was achieving uniform dispersion of nanoparticles within the metal matrix. We addressed it by using high-frequency sound waves, a process that prevents particle clustering and ensures even distribution,” said Prof Alam. The composite was then subjected to high-pressure compaction, followed by heating and compression in an oxygen-free environment using advanced sintering techniques. This resulted in a dense, strongly bonded material with a three-dimensional reinforcing network.

“The hybrid nanocomposite produced through spark plasma sintering exhibits uniform dispersion of nanofillers within the aluminium matrix, leading to exceptional wear resistance. The material also forms a thin protective surface layer during operation, which further reduces degradation caused by friction and repeated stress cycles,” said Prof Alam. According to the researchers, the implications of the new material for the aviation industry are substantial. Landing gear made from this nanocomposite could offer significantly improved durability, reducing the frequency of maintenance and replacement. This, in turn, would lower operational costs for airlines and defence operators while enhancing safety and reliability. The lightweight nature of the material also contributes to improved fuel efficiency, a key priority in an industry striving to reduce emissions and operating expenses.