Operations normal, some flights hit by airspace, security: Delhi airport

Delhi airport has said that operations are normal and some flights have been impacted due to changing airspace conditions and heightened security.

In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has put in place enhanced security arrangements.

In a post on X, DIAL said operations remain normal at the airport while some flights are impacted due to changing airspace conditions and heightened security.

"Please check with your airline for the latest updates. We urge everyone to rely only on official sources and avoid sharing unverified information. We're working closely with all stakeholders to minimise any inconvenience," DIAL said.

On Thursday, at least 90 flights to and from the Delhi airport were cancelled.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.