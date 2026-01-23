Associate Sponsors

Home / Industry / Banking / Arijit Basu: The veteran SBI banker who will now chair IndusInd Bank

Arijit Basu: The veteran SBI banker who will now chair IndusInd Bank

Arijit Basu quits HDB Financial Services and is appointed part-time chairman of IndusInd Bank, replacing Sunil Mehta, who demits office at end of his term

Arijit Basu
premium
Basu served as chairman of HDB Financial Services for five years and was a few months away from completing his term.
Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 10:00 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Arijit Basu, who will take over as part-time chairman of IndusInd Bank after the tenure of Sunil Mehta is over on January 30, has served as banker for more than 42 years, 37 of them being in State Bank of India (SBI).
 
Basu resigned on Friday as chairman of HDB Financial Services, the non-banking financial arm of HDFC Bank. This came after Mehta had decided against a fresh term.
 
The initial public offering of HDB Financial Services last year took place under his watch.
 
In his resignation letter, Basu wrote: “I was approached to consider the position of non-executive director and chairman of a bank in India. Upon careful thought, including the fact that I will be completing my current term in HDB soon, I conveyed my willingness to be considered. The bank has received necessary regulatory approval and is in the process of finalising the appointment. In view of conflict of interest, I need to step down from the board of HDB.”
 
Basu served as chairman for five years and was a few months away from completing his term.
 
He serves as independent director on the boards of Prudential Plc, Peerless Hospitex and Hospital Research Centre, and CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions. He is also a senior advisor to Ares Management Corporation and a member on the advisory board of Razorpay Inc.
 
Basu joined SBI in 1983 as probationary officer and became managing director (MD) in 2018. He retired from SBI in 2020.
 
Basu also served SBI Life Insurance Company as its MD and chief executive officer (CEO) from August 2014 to March 2018. During his tenure, the company listed on the stock exchanges in October 2017.
 
In SBI, Basu held key positions, which include chief general manager of the Delhi Circle and regional head and CEO of Japan operations in Tokyo. Additionally, he worked in various verticals of the bank including corporate banking, international banking, retail banking, and human resources, and was also part of the business process reengineering (BPR) initiative undertaken by the bank.
 
Basu, a graduate in economics from Hindu College, Delhi, holds a master’s degree in arts from the University of Delhi and is a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.
 
Mehta has been chairman of IndusInd Bank since January 2023, and led the bank during its crisis last year when accounting discrepancies came to light, triggering the resignation of senior leadership, including its CEO and deputy CEO. The bank subsequently appointed Rajiv Anand as MD and CEO in August last year.
 
“The board and the management place on record their deepest appreciation for the valuable contributions made by Sunil Mehta. The board and the management are most grateful for his steadfast leadership and unwavering support in steering the Bank through challenging times,” IndusInd Bank said.
 
Mehta is credited to have steadied ship at Punjab National Bank when it was rocked by the Nirav Modi controversy. He was appointed non-executive chairman of Yes Bank under the bank’s “reconstruction scheme” from March 2020 to July 2022.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Retail credit portfolio led by 31-40 age group, shows CRIF High Mark report

UFBU unmoved on five-day week demand; January 27 bank strike to go ahead

Bank unions to go on strike on Jan 27, say govt delaying five-day work week

PSBs urge RBI to include state development loans in OMO auctions

RBI Guv calls for tighter governance, asset oversight in urban co-op banks

Topics :HDB Financial servicesHDFC BankIndusInd BankBanking sector

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story