How merchant discount rate can drive credit card acceptance in a big way

Mint Road’s move to pair RuPay credit cards with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in June last year was spoken of as being a game-changer that would trigger wider acceptance beyond the roughly 8 million point-of-sale (PoS) machines to nearly 50 million outlets which have embraced UPI. But there is nothing from the field yet to suggest that this is how it may play out. The signals are mixed.

Credit card numbers in India continue to hit new highs; in April, the issued base was 86.5 million, with total spending at Rs 1.32 trillion. Yet for such an in-your-face business, the country has one of the lowest “credit-card activation rates” in the world. Over half the plastic is not activated by customers within the first three months after it reaches their wallets. And of the 86.5 million base, those who hold a single card account for nearly 50 million.