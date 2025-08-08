Friday, August 08, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI imposes ₹75 lakh penalty on ICICI Bank for compliance breaches

RBI imposes ₹75 lakh penalty on ICICI Bank for compliance breaches

The Reserve Bank fined ICICI Bank for violations related to property valuation and current account operations, citing non-compliance without impacting customer transactions

ICICI Bank

The central bank said it found that ICICI Bank had failed to conduct property valuations through independent valuers in certain mortgage loans | Photo: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 75 lakh on ICICI Bank Limited for violating certain regulatory directions on ‘Valuation of Properties – Empanelment of Valuers’ and ‘Opening of Current Accounts by Banks – Need for Discipline’, the central bank said in a notification on Friday.
 
The central bank said it found that ICICI Bank had failed to conduct property valuations through independent valuers in certain mortgage loans and had opened or maintained current accounts in breach of regulatory norms.
 
The action was taken on account of deficiencies in regulatory compliance and does not question the validity of any customer transactions. It also does not preclude further action against the bank.  ALSO READ: Credit growth rises to 10% in July 25 fortnight, deposit growth at 10.2%
 
 

More From This Section

Term life insurance

Life insurers' new business premium rises 22% to ₹38,958 cr in July

Jasbir Singh, Amber Enterprises

Amber may offload ILJIN stake, to invest ₹4,200 crore in PCB plantspremium

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Independent directors must be stewards of accountability: Sebi chief

AU MD & CEO Sanjay Agarwal

AU Small Finance Bank gets RBI approval to become a universal bank

Kinara Capital

Kinara Capital proposes temporary calm period to all its lenders

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI ICICI Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon