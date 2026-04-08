No governance or conduct-related issues found: RBI Guv on HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank did not come across any governance or conduct-related issues during supervisory inspection of HDFC Bank, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question at the post-monetary policy press conference on sudden resignation of HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty and subsequent fall in its share price, Malhotra said RBI had also seen minutes of meetings of the lender, and the RBI did not find any thing of material concern.

He said the RBI in its press release on March 19 too had said there were no material concerns on record as regards the bank's conduct or governance.