RBI announces two measures to ease financial information access for users

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced two regulatory measures to make it easier for customers to access and share financial information, including interoperability among account aggregators and the inclusion of bank deposit details in consolidated account statements.

The RBI also decided to constitute a Technical Consultative Committee for financial markets to engage with market participants and stakeholders on policy and operational matters.

Account aggregator interoperability

The RBI will implement interoperability among non-banking financial company Account Aggregators (NBFC-AAs). This will allow customers to access and share their financial information across different financial information providers through any NBFC-AA of their choice.

The move will also allow customers to aggregate financial information through a single account aggregator instead of using multiple platforms, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

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“This will enable demat account holders to view information relating to their demat account holdings and bank deposit accounts at one place in the CAS,” the RBI said. Customers without demat accounts will also be able to obtain a consolidated view of their financial information and share it through NBFC-AAs, the central bank said. Both account aggregator measures are expected to be implemented by December 31, 2026. Technical committee for financial markets The RBI said it will constitute a Technical Consultative Committee for financial markets given the evolving infrastructure. The committee will provide a forum for structured engagement with market participants and stakeholders on policy and operational matters relating to the money, government securities and foreign exchange markets, as well as their respective derivatives markets and infrastructure.