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RBI rejects Ujjivan SFB's application for universal banking licence

In a regulatory filing, Ujjivan SFB said the Reserve Bank has taken note of the bank's recent efforts towards diversification of its loan portfolio

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 8:05 PM IST
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Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Monday said RBI has rejected its application to transition to a universal bank and advised it to reapply after demonstrating a diversified loan portfolio.

In a regulatory filing, Ujjivan SFB said the Reserve Bank has taken note of the bank's recent efforts towards diversification of its loan portfolio.

"However, they were of the view that there is scope for progress in this area. Therefore, RBI has returned the above-mentioned application and advised the bank to consider applying again after demonstrating a diversified loan portfolio," Ujjivan said.

In February 2025, Ujjivan SFB had announced submitting an application for universal banking licence to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Shares of Ujjivan closed at Rs 60.34 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :RBIUjjivan Small Finance BankBanking Industry

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

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