ALMM II rollout may create solar cell shortage, spur investments: Fujiyama

The implementation of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers II (ALMM II), for mandatory sourcing of domestic cells, beginning June this year, may open up a substantial investment opportunity for Indian solar companies.

Fujiyama Power Systems has already commissioned a 1 Gigawatt (Gw) solar cell manufacturing plant in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, with ₹300 crore investment. The firm plans to invest more if a domestic content requirement (DCR) cell shortage occurs due to ALMM II.

“If needed, future investments may go into 1 Gw to 2 Gw of solar cell capacity, depending on market conditions and policies like ALMM II. Because of the policy, there is a lot of expectation of DCR cell shortage,” Chairman and Joint Managing Director Pawan Kumar Garg told Business Standard in an interview.

However, the company is currently exploring various options. “If we can get it at a reasonable rate, we will not invest. We are exploring various options in this area. Many manufacturers are installing solar cell manufacturing plants and we are speaking with them,” he said.

Fujiyama’s current facility produces DCR solar cells to support rooftop solar demand. Apart from the rooftop solar business, the company also manufactures inverters, lead-acid batteries and lithium-ion batteries. The firm makes solar panels and cells for residential, commercial and industrial use.