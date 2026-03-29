ALMM II rollout may create solar cell shortage, spur investments: Fujiyama

For the company’s inverters, 80-85 per cent of the components are domestically sourced, and active components are imported. All the components in inverters, including sheet metal cabinets, printed circuit boards, wire harnesses, coils, and transformers are manufactured in-house, and mounting and testing are done in-house. Meanwhile, lead-acid batteries are 100 per cent domestic, he said.
For wafers and ingots, upstream components required for manufacturing solar cells, the company will prefer domestic sourcing if available, else, imports will continue as long as viable.
Fujiyama’s current manufacturing capacity is about 1.5 Gw across all three components. It is establishing a manufacturing facility in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, which is expected to be operational by April-May this year, to double its current capacity.