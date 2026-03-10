Amid LPG shortage, NRAI asks restaurants to curtail menus, save fuel

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday issued an advisory to member restaurants to rationalise menus and evaluate alternative cooking measures.

This comes amid a continuing LPG crisis and the suspension of commercial cylinder supply in several parts of the country.

"In order to safeguard business continuity, employment, and the stability of our sector, NRAI urges all members to immediately adopt the following fuel conservation and operational continuity measures," the advisory stated.

To immediately conserve LPG, the body has asked restaurants to rationalise menus by temporarily prioritising dishes that require lower gas usage or shorter cooking cycles.