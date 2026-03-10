Home / Industry / News / Amid LPG shortage, NRAI asks restaurants to curtail menus, save fuel

Amid LPG shortage, NRAI asks restaurants to curtail menus, save fuel

Restaurant body NRAI advises members to rationalise menus, conserve LPG, and explore electric cooking alternatives after commercial cylinder supply was disrupted in parts of the country

Central Consumer Protection Authority, Consumer protection act, restaurants, Delhi High Court, Service charge, levy
Representative Picture
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday issued an advisory to member restaurants to rationalise menus and evaluate alternative cooking measures.
 
This comes amid a continuing LPG crisis and the suspension of commercial cylinder supply in several parts of the country.
 
"In order to safeguard business continuity, employment, and the stability of our sector, NRAI urges all members to immediately adopt the following fuel conservation and operational continuity measures," the advisory stated.
 
To immediately conserve LPG, the body has asked restaurants to rationalise menus by temporarily prioritising dishes that require lower gas usage or shorter cooking cycles.
 
It has also asked them to suspend or reduce items that require long simmering, deep frying, slow cooking, or multiple burners, disable pilot flames on gas ranges and equipment when not in use, and reduce gas usage during non-peak hours by consolidating prep and cooking schedules.
 
The NRAI has also asked members to evaluate temporary alternatives like induction cooking equipment, electric griddles and electric fryers, combi ovens and convection ovens, electric rice cookers and steamers, infrared or electric salamanders.
 
"Even partial migration of certain cooking processes to electricity can significantly reduce LPG dependency," the advisory stated. 
The body, which represents over 500,000 restaurants across the country, also wrote to the Central Government on Monday evening, or their continued support through sustained supply of commercial LPG cylinders.
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hike in Assam tea garden workers' daily wage by Rs 30 from Apr 1

State-run OMCs to boost LPG production to meet demand amid crunch

Looking to help exporters on insurance front amid West Asia crisis: Goyal

Abbott launches drug-eluting stent in India for complex heart blockages

Govt invokes Essential Commodities Act, prioritises natural gas allocation

Topics :lpg crisisLPG importsrestaurantsDelhi Restaurants

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story