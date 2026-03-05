An AI summit afterglow: February's demand spike boosts hospitality sector

RevPAR, which indicates how well a property is doing on revenue, has also risen by 7-9 per cent to ₹6,800-7,140 for December 2025 compared with the same period in the previous financial year, HVS Anarock data from January showed. With
occupancies rising by nearly 70 per cent on-year, the data indicates that hotel chains are increasingly sweating their assets
even as they build and lease more to accommodate escalating demand.
“We expect industry-wide Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to deliver a robust 16-21 per cent CAGR over FY25-FY28e, driven by ARR growth of 5-7 per cent a year, improvements in occupancy levels across key urban and leisure markets, the addition of high-margin managed room inventory, and a healthy contribution from other segments, such as MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions),” HSBC Equities said. HSBC Equities has initiated coverage with ‘Buy’ ratings on hotel developers Chalet Hotels and Samhi Hotels, brands managing Lemon Tree Hotels, ITC Hotels, Leela Hotels and Resorts, among others.