An AI summit afterglow: February's demand spike boosts hospitality sector

But Chhatwal flagged that with the frequency of large-scale events rising, a bigger focus on infrastructure was required. With only 21,000 hotel rooms available in the national capital, a large gathering would put pressure on inventory and push up tariffs.

While high tariffs are good news for the sector, they raise the question of whether price dynamism can be capitalised on for the long term. Chalet Hotels chairman and managing director Shwetank Singh said that a number of factors have prepared the industry to do so. “The infrastructure push from the government, combined with the demographic of the country, where people have started earning more, and Covid teaching us to be conscious of costs, have come together in a brilliant crescendo and that has allowed the industry to really take off,” he said.