Temple town realty's new calling: Premium housing takes centre stage

HoABL has also partnered The Leela to develop a 100-key luxury hotel in Ayodhya, positioned as an all-vegetarian five-star property aligned with the city’s spiritual ethos. Cultural and spiritual destinations account for just under 20 per cent of HoABL’s portfolio, a share the company expects to raise to 25–30 per cent over the next three to five years. It has outlined plans to generate annual revenues of ₹10,000 crore by 2029–30 and expand across 48 locations nationwide.