Colonial-era banking evidence law to go: What the new Bill changes

On Tuesday, the government will table a Bill which seeks to replace the 125-year-old Bankers' Books Evidence Act. The new Bill updates the legal framework governing how bank records can be produced as evidence in courts.

While the existing law was framed when banking records were largely maintained in physical form, the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 seeks to recognise digital banking practices while changing the circumstances under which bank officials can be summoned.

Why the government is replacing the 1891 law

The Statement of Objects and Reasons said the 1891 law was enacted “to facilitate the use of certified copies of bank records as evidence in legal proceedings without requiring production of the original records”.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Session: Taxation, Bankers' Books Bills on Lok Sabha's agenda today With the advancement of technology and growth of digital banking, records are now "increasingly created, stored and maintained using contemporary technology." This makes it necessary "to modernise and strengthen the existing legal framework to meet the requirements of the present banking system", it added. Digital records brought into the legal framework One of the biggest changes is the expansion of what legally qualifies as "bankers' books". The term, under the proposed law, will no longer be limited to physical ledgers and account books. It will cover records maintained in physical, electronic, digital, virtual and cloud-based formats, creating what the government calls a "comprehensive, technology-neutral and future-ready legal framework".

The Bill also changes how these records can be used as evidence in court. It expressly recognises electronic banking records as admissible evidence and allows certified records to be produced in either physical or electronic form. It also introduces standardised certificate formats, permits authentication through manual, digital or electronic signatures, and lays down conditions for establishing the authenticity of electronic records. New limits on summoning bank officials Another key change is the introduction of the concept of "special cause", which limits when courts can require bank officials to produce records or appear as witnesses in proceedings where the bank itself is not a party.

The Bill defines "special cause" to include situations where the accuracy or authenticity of an entry is in doubt, where an event suggests that the bank's normal record-keeping process has been disrupted, or where the bank has failed to comply with a legal order. The proposed law also requires courts to record reasons in writing before issuing such directions. It says no bank officer can be compelled to produce bankers' books or appear as a witness "unless by order of the court made for special cause, to be recorded in writing". What changes for banking evidence The Bill retains the principle that certified copies of entries in bankers' books can be admitted as evidence.