BSNL not keen on selling tower assets as 4G, 5G rollout looms ahead

With a major network rollout on the cards, the government is not keen to change the pattern of tower monetisation for BSNL, officials at the state-owned telecom service provider said.

The monetisation target in the telecom sector had to be revised due to a change in BSNL’s approach towards its mobile phone tower monetisation, which had shifted from sales to a lease-based model. This had been pointed out in an inter-ministerial meeting of secretaries, part of the core group on asset monetisation (CGAM), chaired by the Cabinet Secretary in August, Business Standard had earlier reported. The CGAM had since then pulled up BSNL for its slow pace of asset monetisation and for missing its monetisation targets multiple times, people in the know said.

But officials said the telco will continue to only monetise non-essential assets that are not required in the foreseeable future. "There are no proposals to change the contours of our ongoing monetisation efforts. Outright sale of core assets such as towers is being reconsidered given the 4G rollout, and plans to quickly upgrade to 5G," BSNL officials said. As of January, both BSNL and MTNL have together monetised Rs 12,984 crore worth of assets since 2019, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) informed Parliament last month. This included sale of non-core assets such as land and buildings worth Rs 4,522.43 crore, and Rs 8,462.43 crore from sale of core assets like towers and fibre. As compared to this, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had approved the monetisation of BSNL assets worth Rs 18,200 crore and six MTNL properties valued at Rs 5,158 crore back in 2022.

Meanwhile, BSNL plans to roll out its 4G network nationwide by June 2025 by deploying 1 lakh sites and convert them to 5G within a month. More than 83,000 of these sites had been installed, while 75,000 had gone live till early March. It has begun testing 5G infrastructure and sites have started operating in Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, Chennai, and a few other state capitals, BSNL officials said last month. Slow and unsteady A dedicated website set up to handle the asset monetisation of BSNL currently lists 5,354 separate vacant land and building assets across the country for sale and renting out, apart from 536 upcoming properties for sale. While BSNL did not provide data on how many land parcels and buildings have been sold so far through the website, officials say “the numbers are not high enough.”

In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories and secretaries of all central ministries, Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal had earlier informed them about the website. He had pointed out that government departments in need of land could directly seek to buy it from BSNL. Officials at the telco say land parcels spread across hundreds of districts are particularly difficult to sell, especially outside major cities. This is due to the plethora of permissions needed at the local level. Despite the DoT issuing a policy for monetisation of land and building assets in BSNL through outright sale or transfer in 2021, the telco has struggled to monetise these vast assets, trying out multiple approaches.