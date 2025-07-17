Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Lupin share price increases on rolling out eye medication; details here

Lupin share price increases on rolling out eye medication; details here

Lupin's share price rose today after the company announced the launch of Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5 per cent, in the US market.

Lupin

Lupin is among the leading Indian multinational pharmaceutical companies headquartered in Mumbai, known for its expertise in developing and commercialising generic and branded formulations, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredient

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lupin share price: Pharmaceutical company Lupin share price rose as much as 1.31 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,955 per share on Thursday, July 17, 2025. 
 
Around 10:20 AM, Lupin share price continued to trade higher, up 1.07 per cent at ₹1,950.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent lower at 82,456.51 levels.
 

Why did Lupin share price rise today?

 
Lupin’s share price rose today after the company announced the launch of Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5 per cent, in the US market. 
 
In a press release, the company said, “Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced the launch of Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5 per cent, in the United States. Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5 per cent is bioequivalent to Lotemax Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5 per cent, of Bausch & Lomb Inc.” 
 
 
The drug is a generic version of Bausch & Lomb’s Lotemax, and is used to treat steroid-responsive inflammatory conditions of the eye, including conjunctivitis, keratitis, iritis, and post-operative inflammation.

Also Read

Angel One

Angel One share price rises 2% on posting Q1 results; Buy, sell or hold?

State Bank of India, SBI

SBI up 1%, hits highest level in calendar year 2025 on fund raising plan

Stock market

Emcure Pharma, Sanofi India shares edge higher; what's behind the move?

real estate

Godrej Properties shares up 2% on acquiring land parcel in Raipur; details

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO listing

Smartworks Coworking Spaces shares list at 7% premium; book profit or hold?

 
According to IQVIA MAT data for May 2025, the reference listed drug (RLD) Lotemax had estimated annual sales of around USD 55 million in the US.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Lupin Q4 results 

 
The pharma major Lupin reported a 112.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit at ₹782.4 crore for Q4FY25, compared to ₹368.2 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Revenue from operations rose 14.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,671 crore, up from ₹4,961 crore in Q4FY24. However, on a sequential basis, profit declined 8.9 per cent and revenue slipped 1.7 per cent.
 
Operationally, Ebitda grew 34.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,371 crore, while the Ebitda margin improved to 24.8 per cent from 21 per cent in the same quarter last year.
 

About Lupin

 
Lupin is among the leading Indian multinational pharmaceutical companies headquartered in Mumbai, known for its expertise in developing and commercialising generic and branded formulations, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). 
 
With operations spanning over 100 countries, including key markets like the US, India, South Africa, and regions across Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East, Lupin has established itself as a global player. 
 
The company holds strong positions in therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, diabetology, asthma, paediatrics, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Notably, it is also a global leader in anti-tuberculosis and cephalosporin segments.
 
Founded in 1968 by Desh Bandhu Gupta with a mission to combat life-threatening infectious diseases, Lupin has grown into a pharmaceutical powerhouse with a robust global footprint. 
 
It operates multiple manufacturing facilities in India, including sites at Mandideep, Ankleshwar, Tarapur, and Vadodara, supported by a network of research centers and a large workforce. In addition to its pharmaceutical business, the company has expanded into diagnostics through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lupin Diagnostics, which operates a national reference laboratory in Navi Mumbai.
   

More From This Section

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 190 pts, Nifty below 25,200; Angel One up 2%, Tech Mahindra down 2%

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra drops 2% after Q1 miss; margin woes ahead or chance to buy?

PremiumTech Mahindra

Will Tech Mahindra stock rise or fall post Q1 performance; chart check

Steel, steel coils, steel plant

JSW Steel: Expansion, margin revival drive Motilal Oswal to reiterate 'Buy'

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: HCL Tech, 46 others go ex-date July 18; do you own any?

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks Lupin Share price Indian equities share market Pharma sector Pharma stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon