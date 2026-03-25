Elevated construction costs may put pressure on developers' margins

The government’s goods and services tax (GST) 2.0 reform has offered partial relief.
Cement prices have softened after the reform delivered 10 per cent tax relief, translating into savings of 2–3 per cent for developers and 1–1.5 per cent for homebuyers. This has cushioned the overall cost escalation.
Industry executives said the increase is manageable but structurally significant.
The projected cost rise is likely to accelerate consolidation among organised developers and push the industry further towards technology-led execution and disciplined capital allocation.
“These challenges underscore the evolving sophistication of the Indian construction ecosystem. Developers are no longer passive recipients of external shocks. Instead, they proactively recalibrate sourcing strategies, leverage technology to drive efficiencies, and enforce prudent cost controls to uphold project viability without compromising timelines,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman, National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco).