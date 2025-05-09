Envision Energy unveils India's first race car built entirely from e-waste

Envision Energy has unveiled India’s first race car made entirely from electronic waste, in collaboration with environmental nonprofit EarthDay.org.

The “Recover-E” car is the second such vehicle globally, following a similar prototype launched at the London E-Prix in 2023.

Constructed using discarded electronics such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets, the car is designed to demonstrate the potential of circular design and highlight the growing problem of e-waste in India. The country is the third-largest generator of e-waste globally, according to the Global E-waste Monitor 2024.

“The Recover-E car is not just a concept but a movement towards greener solutions for tomorrow,” said R P V Prasad, managing director of Envision Energy India. He added that the project is a conceptual demonstration of how future cars or car parts could be derived from e-waste.

James Mercer, commercial director at Envision Racing, said the initiative is a symbolic representation of e-waste issues and aims to prove that innovation and sustainability can coexist. Envision Racing is part of Envision Energy’s Formula E team, which won the Formula E Teams’ Championship in 2023.

EarthDay.org said the initiative aligns with the 55th anniversary of Earth Day and this year’s global theme, “Our Power, Our Planet.” Karuna Singh, regional director for Asia at the organisation, said the project aims to promote clean energy and circular economy practices.

While the Recover-E car is not intended for commercial production, Envision said it is meant to spark conversations around responsible consumption and reuse of waste.

Envision Energy operates in wind energy, battery storage, and green hydrogen. Its India operations are part of a broader strategy to achieve carbon neutrality across its global value chain by 2028. The company also manages a carbon-neutral fund and has engineering centres across Asia, Europe, and North America.

EarthDay.org, founded in 1970, runs environmental advocacy campaigns worldwide and claims to mobilise over one billion people annually. The Recover-E project is among its key awareness initiatives in India for 2025.