Exporters fear demand hit, China dumping after US slaps 27% tariff on India

Washington’s decision to slap 27 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India not only threatens to damage short-term demand but also further intensifies the fear of dumping from China, exporters said.

Till now, American buyers were already keeping their orders on hold owing to the lack of clarity on reciprocal tariffs. Now that the levy has been announced, Indian suppliers will reach out to them for the way forward, they said.

The United States (US) President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order on reciprocal tariffs, imposing additional ad-valorem duties ranging from 10–50 per cent on imports from a large number of trading partners. The baseline duty of 10 per cent will be effective from Saturday and the remaining country-specific additional duty will be effective from April 9.

As much as 34 per cent reciprocal tariff will be imposed on China, in addition to the 20 per cent tariff that has already been levied. “The risk of dumping will now intensify since the US will impose over 50 per cent tariff on China (in addition to the additional tariffs that it had imposed under the Biden administration). We need to be watchful of the import scenario. The government is also alert,” an exporter said on the condition of anonymity. Rakesh Mehra, chairman, Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), said that the biggest concern for now is possible decline in US demand for goods including textiles and lack of clarity on the fine print. It will be important to see how India can position itself among its competitors.

"However, at present, the tariff announced by the US presents an opportunity for India compared to its competitors in terms of better market access. Given the uncertainty surrounding tariff structures, Indian exporters also need to explore alternative global markets to sustain and enhance trade volumes,” Mehra said. Exporters believe that certain sectors may benefit from the US-imposed reciprocal tariffs. According to their preliminary assessment, sectors like gems and jewellery, furniture, electronics, and footwear may gain from this situation. The reason is that competitor nations face higher tariffs compared to India, potentially diverting more business to India. On the other hand, exporters of marine products and carpets may be at a disadvantage since competitor nations face lower tariffs compared to India.